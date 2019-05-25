One suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County

One person is injured after a single-motorcycle accident in Sheboygan County on Saturday.

The emergency communication center said they received several 911 calls around 6:52 p.m. about an injured motorcyclist in the W7800 block of County Road W in the Town of Scott.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Aurora Grafton via Flight for Life. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the person at this time.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Random Lake Ambulance Service, Cascade Fire Department & First Responders, Flight for Life, Orange Cross Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.

