One person dies following Sunday morning crash in Brown County

One person died following a crash in the Town of Lawrence on Sunday morning.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said it was dispatched at 6 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on I-41 (NB), south of Scheuring Road.

Once on scene, first responders found a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. The 27-year-old Appleton man lost control, investigators said, rolled several times, and the vehicle ended up in the median.

Police say there were five people in the vehicle total.

One female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the other passengers were taken to local hospitals. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Names are being withheld at this time pending the notification of family members.

Investigators said it appears alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC:

I-41 southbound at Scheuring will be closed for investigative reconstruction of the crash. I-41 northbound lane is down to one lane and is also shut down during reconstruction of the accident. The detour is Scheuring Road to the frontage roads.

