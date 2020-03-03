One person dead in Sheboygan fire

The Sheboygan Fire Department says one person died after a fire on the city's northeast side.

The victim's name was not released.

At about 9:50 p.m., Sheboygan firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in the 400 block of Michigan Ave.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building. Crews went inside to fight the fire and found a person on the second floor. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries.

Three other occupants were displaced by the fire.

The cost of damage is estimated at $70,000, according to the Sheboygan Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The Sheboygan Fire Department is encouraging residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors," reads a statement from Battalion Chief Michael Lubbert.

The following departments helped at the scen: Town of Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Kohler and Cedar Grove.