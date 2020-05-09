One person dead in Green Bay officer-involved shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved death.

It happened Saturday morning.

Officials said Green Bay officers responded to the 2800 block of University Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers saw a person fire a gun at another person.

During the incident, officers discharged their weapons toward the individual with a firearm. The person died from the gunshot injuries.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were hurt during the incident.

The involved officers from Green Bay Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. Action 2 News will post updates as they become available.

