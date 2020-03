One person died in a vehicle fire in Waushara County early Monday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle fire on County Highway K east of Alp Rd in the Town of Springwater.

"One subject was pronounced deceased on scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner's Office," says Sheriff Wally Zuehlke.

The victim's name was not released.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire and the death.