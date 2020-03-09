One in custody after armed gas station robbery in Howard

One person is in custody after an armed robbery in the Village of Howard.

At about 9:41 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office was called to the Lineville Shell, 1773 Lineville Road.

The Sheriff's Office learned a man with a knife had robbed the clerk. They were able to identify a suspect.

After a short foot chase, a suspect was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been booked in jail on charges of armed robbery and resisting/obstructing an officer. Charge recommendations will be sent to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Neither the suspect's name or age were released.

Hobart/Lawrence Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped with the investigation.