One hurt when car and school bus collide in New London area

One person was hurt when a car and a school bus collided in the New London area Wednesday.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 45 and County Road W in the Township of Caledonia. The collision involved a New London School District bus and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No one on the school bus was hurt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office did not release information on what caused the crash.