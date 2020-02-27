One hurt when car and school bus collide in New London area

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was hurt when a car and a school bus collided in the New London area Wednesday.
At about 4:30 p.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 45 and County Road W in the Township of Caledonia. The collision involved a New London School District bus and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No one on the school bus was hurt, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office did not release information on what caused the crash.