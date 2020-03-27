One hurt during chemical fire at Green Bay manufacturing facility

A chemical fire involving combustible liquids caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the Carboline building in Green Bay.

At about 7:18 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the manufacturing facility at 614 Elizabeth Street. The fire started on the manufacturing floor.

"Upon arrival companies found a chemical fire involving combustible liquids inside the structure," reads a statement from Battalion Chief Anthony Piontek. "Additional alarms were called due to the nature of the hazards involved."

The employees self-evacuated. There was "one civilian injury," according to Piontek. The department did not release additional information about the victim or the nature of the injury.

It took about 20 minutes for crews to put out the fire.

Again, the cost of damage is estimated at $150,000.

Green Bay Metro's Hazardous Materials Team and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided assistance.

The fire department is investigating the fire.

Carboline makes coatings, linings and fireproofing.