Four-year-old shot on Madison's east side

A child was shot on Madison's east side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, they got a call around 12:30 a.m. for gunshots on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane. There inside a home, they found a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to their foot.

That child was taken to the hospital, and police said their injuries are not life threatening.

Police were at the scene overnight investigating, and said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and that they are not looking for a suspect right now. They would not confirm if the shooting was accidental, and did not recover a gun at the scene.

Officers said they've spoken to everyone on scene at the time of the shooting, but are waiting to talk to more possible witnesses during the day Wednesday.