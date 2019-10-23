One driver killed, the other seriously hurt in Door County crash

One driver was killed in a two-car crash in Door County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Door County Sheriff's Office, the cars collided on Highway 57 at S. Cloverleaf Rd. in the town of Nasewaupee, between Sturgeon Bay and Brussels. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene of the crash. The other was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office didn't release any other information about the drivers, saying names will be released after families are notified.

The Wisconsin State Patrol crash reconstruction unit is helping the sheriff's office determine how the crash happened. Investigators don't think speed or alcohol were factors.

The Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department and Door County Emergency Services also responded to the crash scene, which closed a stretch of Highway 57.