One dead in farm accident

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a farming accident that killed one person.

The accident was reported to 911 just after 11:30 Monday morning on County Line Road, along the Sheboygan-Manitowoc county line.

Howards Grove First Responders and fire departments from Haven, Cedar Grove, Town of Sheboygan Falls and City of Sheboygan Falls responded to the scene from a mutual aid request.

Fire crews were requested from Cedar Grove because they had special equipment or skills, the sheriff's office told us, but it is not releasing any other details about the accident.