One dead in Upper Peninsula house fire

One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Menominee County, Mich.

On Oct. 9, Menominee County deputies were called to a fire in Nadeau Township. Nadeau Township is located north of Stephenson in the Upper Peninsula.

Nadeau Township firefighters and Spalding Township firefighters battled the house fire.

They later found one victim dead inside the home.

The victim has not been identified.

The Michigan State Police Fire Inspector is assisting with the investigation.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:43 a.m.