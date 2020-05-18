One dead in Oconto County officer-involved shooting

The state is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Oconto County.

It happened in the Suring area shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI says the Oconto County Sheriff's Office responded to a home after receiving reports that a person with felony warrants was there.

"After receiving consent to search the residence, law enforcement found the subject in possession of a firearm. During the incident deputies deployed deadly force with their firearms, striking the subject," says DCI.

The person died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

DCI says deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. That's protocol in officer-involved shootings.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes," reads a statement from the agency.

No names were released.