One dead after semi tankers collide in Brown County

A semi driver was killed in a crash involving two tankers and a car on State Highway 57.

The crash happened Friday morning just north of Man-Cal Road in the Town of Holland.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says a northbound semi tanker had stopped and was attempting to back into a water distribution station. A four-door passenger car was stopped behind the semi.

As the tanker started to bank in, the driver said a southbound semi was "closer than he anticipated." The northbound driver tried to pull forward and was hit by the southbound semi. The passenger car was pushed into a ditch. One of the semi's tires came to rest on top of the car.

The driver of the southbound semi, a 60-year-old Pulaski area man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound semi, a 50-year-old Whitelaw area man, was not hurt.

Two people in the car--a mom and dad from the Forest Junction area--suffered minor injuries. Their one-year-old child was not hurt.

All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The road is closed at County Highway Z/State Highway 57 and State Highway 57/Man-Cal Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crews were called to the scene at 6:15 a.m.

