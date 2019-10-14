One dead after semi and SUV collide near Freedom

One person has died after a crash involving a semi and an SUV in Outagamie County.

The scene is located at County Highway S and County Highway J east of Freedom. The intersection will be closed for several hours.

The Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in the crash and one person was injured. They did not release any information about the victims.

A photo on the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office Twitter account shows a medical helicopter at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office did not say what caused the crash.

Local law enforcement and emergency crews have responded to multiple crashes on slick roads Monday morning. A thin layer of moisture froze on roads, according to StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. Slippery conditions are most likely on bridges, overpasses and other elevated roadways.

Follow live traffic conditions with our Timesaver Traffic interactive map: https://www.wbay.com/traffic

