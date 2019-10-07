One dead after rollover crash in Outagamie County

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Ellington.

On Monday, Oct. 7, deputies were called to Grandview Road for a report of a one-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Grandview Road when the vehicle went off the road and rolled several times.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any identifying details of the victim. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Crews were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m.