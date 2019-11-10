One dead after car found in Winnebago County creek

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at the Interstate 41 and Prospect Avenue off ramp.

The Winnebago County Sheriff responded to the scene around 7:43 Sunday morning.

Crews found a car in a creek next to the off ramp. There was one person inside the vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person is not being identified at this time. The crash is under investigation.

This story is developing. Action 2 News will update it as we learn more.