One Brown County home burglarized numerous times by numerous people

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for the people who burglarized a house in Ledgeview. And they're looking for a lot of people.

Security cameras in the home captured people entering the home 14 times between July 6 and August 16 (see the slideshow at the bottom of this article).

The burglaries usually happened either early in the evening or late at night. People in the photos are sometimes wearing gloves or carrying flashlights. They're often seen removing people's belongings from the house.

Deputies say "numerous individuals are believed to have burglarized the residence on more than one occasion." Two to four were seen going into the home "on a regular basis."

The sheriff's office provided multiple photos from each incident of people in the house hoping you can help them identify some or all of the burglars.

If you think you recognize anyone, call the sheriff's office at (920) 448-4230. You can also provide a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward through Green Bay Crime Stoppers, (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com