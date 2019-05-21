One Barrel Brewing opens in Egg Harbor

A Madison-based craft brewery has opened up shop in Egg Harbor.

One Barrel Brewing Company is the 13th largest craft brewery in Wisconsin. In 2018, the company made about 5,100 barrels of beer and cider.

The Egg Harbor brewery is located at 4633 Market Street. The grand opening in Egg Harbor is Thursday, May 23.

Owner Peter Gentry and his wife moved to Door County to be closer to family.

The mascot for One Barrel Brewing is Pete the Penguin. Pete Gentry says he used the penguin because it was the only thing he knew how to draw.

Gentry is excited to be part of the Door County business family.

"I think we’re unique in that our craft beers are really easy to drink, no one should be scared off by them, you can always find something you like and we’re just fun friendly folks," Gentry says.

One Barrel Brewing opened its first tap room on Madison's East Side in 2012.

"Our hope is that in about a year-and-a-half, we’ll open a larger production facility on the west side of Madison, and then eventually have a total of six locations throughout the state. Two in Madison, and then a couple tourist areas, maybe one in Green Bay soon," Gentry says.