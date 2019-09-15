On the Clock: What we learned from the Packers 21-16 win against the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers returned to Lambeau Field for its first regular season game and came out with a 21-16 win.

WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth discusses the Packers win against the Minnesota Vikings with the On the Clock panel.

WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel.

The topics discussed were:

- Packers Offense: Feast or Famine

- Rodgers/LaFleur’s argument

- The Packers Defensive Takeaways

- Ad Libs

The 'On the Clock' panel features ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV.

