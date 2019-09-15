On the Clock: What we learned from the Packers 21-16 win against the Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers returned to Lambeau Field for its first regular season game and came out with a 21-16 win.
WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth discusses the Packers win against the Minnesota Vikings with the On the Clock panel.
WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel.
The topics discussed were:
- Packers Offense: Feast or Famine
- Rodgers/LaFleur’s argument
- The Packers Defensive Takeaways
- Ad Libs
The 'On the Clock' panel features ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.
Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV.