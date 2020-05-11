On Broadway staff reviews options for opening summer farmers' markets

The details of how the Farmers’ Market on Broadway will look this year are still up in the air, two weeks before the first scheduled market.

Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)

The Wednesday and Saturday markets draw about 10,000 people downtown and is On Broadway’s biggest fundraiser.

For vendors like Austin Wall of Apple Lane Orchard, the farmers’ market is the bread and butter of the business.

“We do pretty much the majority of our business there on Wednesday and Saturday; and that's pretty much what gets us by through the summer. So, it's a big impact if we can't have it,” said Wall.

Farmers’ markets are essential under state guidelines, but the first few markets might look and feel a little different.

“The entertainment and all of that stuff, it's just not going to be able to be part of the event right away at the beginning of the season,” said Chelsea Kocken, assistant director of On Broadway, Inc. “You'll be looking at a true farmers’ market, where you'll be shopping for your groceries and you're going home.”

Some guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture include increased spacing between vendors, only allowing the vendor to touch the products and not having social activities.

“We're really looking for guidance as it comes down from state and public health and city officials on what that looks like,” said Kocken.

At this point the first market is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, a day after the Governor's Safer-at-Home order is set to expire; but organizers say it could change.

“We're still optimistic that we'll get there, but we're still realistic. It's going to be a while until we know what we can do,” said Kocken.

Wall says because of the uncertainty of the market, they started curbside pickup and delivery of produce while they anxiously wait to see how the farmers’ market will work this year.

“It's a little frustrating, it hurts because we did all that work planting everything, we don't want it to go waste,” said Wall.

