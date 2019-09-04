Omro nursing home collecting Packers apparel for residents

A Green Bay Packers fan and nurse in Omro took to social media hoping to help residents of a nursing home at which she works.

She's asking for Packers apparel donations so the people who stay at Omro Care Center can have fun and be included in the team spirit.

“My daughters and I, they love to shop, so they came with me, we basically bought out the thrift stores of anything packer that they had,” said Benson.

Benson has worked at Omro Care Center for 19 years now.

“The other Thursday morning before the game, I was in the dining room and I just kind of joked around with them said, ‘I need to see a little more team spirit here, where's the Packers shirts and Packers outfits’,” said Benson.

One man then spoke up saying he'd love to but doesn't have any green and gold to sport.

“Then I started thinking about something I could do to help with that and I made a post on Facebook just asking if anybody had extra shirts or anything,” said Benson.

Unexpectedly, her Facebook post took off, with the community asking how they can help.

“For me I think it’s just quality of life, they don't get a chance to really go out and do as much as they used to maybe family is not around, we become their family, and we want to make sure that they're having a good time,” said Eric Lehocky, Administrator at Omro Care Center.

Benson said it means a lot to the folks she helps. Some of them don't have a whole lot of clothes to choose from and giving them something to be excited about, she said, is an added bonus.

“It just shows you what just a little post can do and how far it can go, and if we get enough shirts I’ll give our sister facilities, I’ll give some to them,” said Benson.

