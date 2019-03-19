Omro community copes with flooding from Fox River

The Fox River near Omro is expected to crest later this week, but for now, people there continue to deal with rising water from the recent snow melt.

Flooding in Omro on the morning of March, 20, 2019. (WBAY photo)

As of about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Highway 21 at Jackson Avenue in Omro is blocked due to flooding.

An alternate route has been posted.

There's a sense of urgency right now in Omro as people like Mark Zinecker pitch in, to fill sand bags knowing that the Fox River poses a threat to his entire neighborhood

"We've done this before, and we know what we're expecting, and it isn't going to get better, it's going to get worse for quite some time until the end of that river runs out into Lake Butte des Morts,” said Zinecker.

So far the city has gone through several hundred sandbags and just today the county dropped off about five thousand more, as a precaution plus a truck load of dirt.

Local boy scouts, are helping to fill the bags.

"It's a good turn for them, they can get some service hours,” said Dave Kretzmann, boy scout troop leader. "They have a lot of energy, and let's put them to work and help out the community."

Pumps are running along Highway 21 to keep the road open to traffic.

It’s hard to tell exactly where the bank of the river is supposed to be.

"The water has been going up all day, actually for the last three days it's been going up. Ever since the melt last weekend it's been rising and the park is completely flooded over which is unusual. It usually gets flooded, but not this bad,” said Omor City Administrator, Linda Kutchenriter

For now, no one's sure when the river will crest, but it's expected to rise up to another foot.

"We'll know more tomorrow morning, if we can quit filling sandbags, if we feel the time is right and we feel a little safer,” said Zinecker.

