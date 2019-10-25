Downtown Appleton is getting a new venue for weddings, events

A downtown Appleton building that’s been largely unused and empty for years is getting a new purpose. Owners of the old Wichmann building hope to revitalize the downtown area through their new venture.

“This building, if you’d ask anyone on the street, they would’ve walked past it not knowing what it was,” said Kolby Knuth.

But now, it’s getting a fresh start.

“We had been in the building before so we knew what great bones it had,” said Teresa Lingg.

Lingg, Knuth, and another Appleton native purchased the building off College Ave. last week with plans to turn what’s now “The 513” into a wedding and event venue. The first and second floors will be able to accommodate 400 or more people for events. The third and fourth floors will be rented to other businesses.

“We think that it’s going to bring a lot of people from the outskirts of the community,” said Ling. “This is something that downtown Appleton doesn’t necessarily have right now.”

For the owners, this is a passion project.

“It’s fantastic,” said Knuth. “It’s a lot more gratifying when you have a personal connection to it and the people that are using and around you are those you know and that you’ve grown up with.”

They plan to make some updates throughout and will add a warming kitchen and bar. But they will keep as much of the original 1920s features as they can.

“This is just another one of the great staples of Appleton that has so much unique character to it because of the time period in which it was built,” said Knuth.

Nearby businesses have already expressed support of their concept, which is something Lingg and Knuth are grateful for.

“It’s vital,” said Lingg. “We rely on our neighbors just as they’ll rely on us as far as promoting the property, promoting the event space that we have here, and it’s all about community engagement.”

Building up the community is the ultimate goal of The 513.

“We’re excited to put our investments into building the future of Appleton and the Fox Cities community,” said Lingg.

“This is a way to revitalize not only this part of College Ave. but College Ave. as a whole, downtown as a whole, and Appleton as a whole,” said Knuth.

If interested in booking an event, contact the owners of The 513 at EventsAtThe513@gmail or through its Facebook page.

People who’d like to learn more about the rental spaces can email Lingg at tlingg@commercialhorizons.com.

