Old Glory Honor Flight to hold "Return to Nam" event Sept. 6

An excellent opportunity for you to see our "Return to Nam" documentary is coming up in September.

As you may remember, this past February, 52 Northeast Wisconsin Vietnam veterans had the opportunity to go back to Vietnam thanks to Old Glory Honor Flight.

Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander and photojournalist Bill Kumbalek had the honor of traveling with the veterans, capturing the trip on camera.

Here at WBAY, we made the monumental trip into a documentary. Now it's going to have a theater-style premiere at the EAA Aviation Museum's Eagle Hangar, 3000 Poberezny Rd., in Oshkosh on Friday, September 6, at 6 p.m.

The event is also the launch of a book written by local authors featuring the veterans' stories and the work of two local photographers.

Attendees can purchase DVDs of the documentary and copies of the book, along with Old Glory Honor Flight merchandise, with all proceeds helping the Honor Flight missions.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

There will also be a portrait gallery, interactive presentations, and chances to meet the veterans who went on the emotional trip.

