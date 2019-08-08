Old Glory Honor Flight plans 3 trips in 2 months to address waiting list

Old Glory Honor Flight announced its next two missions, including another first for the organization.

Mission 52 will fly on September 11, taking WWII, Korea and Vietnam war veterans to Washington, D.C..

Mission 53 on October 23 will take groups of veterans aboard not one but two planes to Washington.

All of the flights will depart Appleton International Airport in the morning and return at or shortly after 8 p.m.

One hundred veterans are scheduled to fly on Mission 52. Old Glory Honor Flight didn't say how many veterans will fly aboard the two planes on Mission 53, but Old Glory board member Chris Berkers said, "This is an effort by us to be as aggressive as possible to address our growing wait list of wartime veterans."

Board member Pla Yang said in a statement, "The double flight on October 23rd will require special logistical planning on the part of the airport volunteers, but we are confident that the event will be unforgettable."

