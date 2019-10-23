Old Glory Honor Flight expands to two airplanes for Mission 53

More than 200 veterans get their Old Glory Honor Flight experience on Wednesday, spending the day in Washington D.C. visiting war memorials and monuments built in their honor.

The organization was able to take more veterans on this trip than ever before.

"We are committed to honoring as many vets as we can, so we decided we were going to do two airplanes full of veterans," said Scott Delsart, a board member for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

The Old Glory Honor Flight Board of Directors credits the great community support that helped make this trip possible for 219 veterans in Northeast Wisconsin.

"It's critical that we continue to keep our foot on the gas pedal," said Delsart. "Veterans sadly aren't getting any younger, and now even the Vietnam generation is getting pretty elderly."

On the ground in Washington D.C., Delsart says everything is running smoothly. The veterans are split into two groups that run on separate timelines to make sure everyone gets the same experience.

"It fluctuates around 500 veterans on our wait list," he said. "The thing is, we've taken over 200 veterans today, and the good problem that we have is that more will sign up."

Delsart hopes to see a strong crowd waiting at the airport to welcome the veterans on both airplanes home.

"If you want to see some emotion, if you want to see some tears, if you want to see what this country and community is all about in terms of thanking our veterans, come to Appleton International Airport," said Delsart. "Be there by 7:30 p.m. You won't regret it. "

Action 2 News will have a crew there to bring you highlights of that celebration online and on air.