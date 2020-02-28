Old Glory Honor Flight cancels Korea trip amid coronavirus travel warning

Old Glory Honor Flight has canceled its upcoming Return to Korea trip as health agencies warn against travel to South Korea amid the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea has the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.

Older adults and people with medical conditions are considered at increased risk if contracting the respiratory virus.

"There is just too much at stake to risk the health and wellbeing of the very veterans we are trying to honor. At this point, we are not able to commit to a rescheduled trip given so much is unknown," reads a statement from Old Glory Honor Flight. "We cannot know how long the Coronavirus risk will last, and we have been made aware that the South Korean government may not be able to accommodate us for a future trip as their Korea Revisit program and its associated funding program is coming to an end this year."

Old Glory Honor Flight had planned to take 51 Korean War veterans to South Korea later this year. The trip was modeled after the Return to Vietnam Honor Flight. Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander and videojournalist Bill Kumbalek traveled with Vietnam vets and documented the journey here: RETURN TO NAM DOCUMENTARY

Diane MacDonald and the Old Glory Honor Flight Board of Directors say guardians will be issued refunds by the end of March.

"We know you are disappointed. We are too. We had hoped to recognize our Korean war vets’ service and give you the trip you so richly deserve," says MacDonald. "We will keep your contact information if by some chance we can reschedule the trip in the near future. Many thanks for your patience, understanding and most of all, your service!"