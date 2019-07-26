Old Glory Honor Flight arrival adds to AirVenture airshow excitement

There was an additional exciting moment for people attending Friday's airshow at EAA AirVenture.

The airshow concluded with the landing of an Old Glory Honor Flight with 115 Vietnam veterans on-board, returning after a day spent at the nation's capital.

Just off the runway at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, thousands of people held up signs in patriotic colors to cheer the 115 Vietnam veterans coming off the Honor Flight after a whirlwind, one-day trip to Washington, DC.

"It was really awesome. One of the finest days of my life. It was a special day. That's what it meant for me," Dennis Vogel from Manitowoc said.

The flight left Oshkosh early Friday morning. During the day, the group toured a number of locations, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and Arlington National Cemetery.

"It was very tough when we came into Washington. We had a group of people, not this size but cheering us on, and that tore us up, all of us, when we got there, and as we eased through the day it kind of settled out, but yes, this was an unbelievable day," Charlie Wendling of Valders said.

This is the 10th straight year an Old Glory Honor Flight took off and landed on the EAA grounds, and the veterans on-board don't seem to mind the extra excitement it generates.

Bill Brill of Mt. Calvert was greeted by his entire family after getting off the plane.

"Who would expect to see that many people here? Yeah, it's fantastic," Brill said.

"It lets me know that the country cares," Tom Leach of Fond du Lac said.