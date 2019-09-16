Old Glory Honor Flight announces Return to Korea trip for veterans

Old Glory Honor Flight is sending local veterans back to Korea.

The organization has officially announced a Return to Korea trip for May 2020.

It will be similar to the Return to Nam trip. Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander and videojournalist Bill Kumbalek traveled with those Vietnam vets and documented the journey here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=7xjGCg-6qSc

Up to 50 Korean war veterans will be selected at random from a list of applicants. Northeast Wisconsin veterans who served in Korea between June 27, 1950 and Oct. 15, 1954, are eligible to apply. US Navy vets serving in the waters off the Korean peninsula are also eligible.

The trip is free of charge for the vets. Guardians who travel with the vets will pay $500 to offset the trip expenses.

"Our recent Return to Nam trip has shown us the healing power of having vets return to their former battlegrounds," said Renee Schroeder, board member of Old Glory Honor Flight. "With the participation of the South Korean government, the opportunity to do this is just too important to miss."

Applications will be available soon at https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org

Old Glory Honor Flight is a non-profit group that takes veterans on trips to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials in their honor.

