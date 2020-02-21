Old Glory Honor Flight aims to soar higher with new leadership role

After 54 missions and more than 6,000 veterans flown throughout the past decade, Appleton-based Old Glory Honor Flight is making a change.

This month, the all-volunteer, non-profit organization decided to hire a full-time executive director to grow its mission.

Board members hope this new position, taken by Diane MacDonald, who is a founding board member, will lead to more fundraising efforts, as well as more veterans being honored.

"I want to see us write a newsletter, I want to see us improve in getting the word out, whether it's brochures, or marketing or more Facebook," says MacDonald.

MacDonald helped start the board in 2009, but now has a new mission - to help the organization grow.

"As the projects got bigger and the scope got bigger we just decided we couldn't continue at the way that it was going no matter how dedicated and hardworking our Board of Directors and our volunteer team is, it just wasn't going to be sustainable."

As Old Glory's mission of flying veterans free of charge to see their memorials in Washington D.C. and beyond moves into its second decade, MacDonald says having a full-time focus will allow the organization to be more effective and grow.

"That's the whole point is to take everything off everybody's plate so they can really focus on getting out into the community, talking about the great work that honor flight does, so from an administrative standpoint, from an operational standpoint and certainly from a fundraising standpoint, it made the most sense. For us this year it's all about learning our new normal, so we can figure out what it is that we want to do as far as growing the organization and at the end of the day it's all about our veterans and we're going to keep that top of mind," says MacDonald.

Currently, the Old Glory Honor Flight's first mission to Washington D.C. this year will be on April 15.

A return to Korea is also being planned for June.