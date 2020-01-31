Officials work to contain manure runoff in Fond du Lac Co. near Lake Winnebago

Fond du Lac County conservationists and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are working together to contain manure runoff near Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County.

"Some of the affected landowners noticed that something didn't seem right with some of the runoff as it was melting off in the snow,” said County Conservationist Paul Tollard.

The Fond du Lac County Land and Water Conservation Department and DNR determined liquid manure had been applied to fields off of Artesia Beach Rd. just before the last snowfall.

"Once we got down here and noticed the manure was running off the fields underneath the snow, we've been coordinating with the farmer and the custom applicator to try and contain and remove as much of the manure as we possibly could so that it wasn’t reaching the lake,” said Tollard.

Tollard believes this situation could have been avoided.

"It probably shouldn't [have] been applied this time of year so close to Lake Winnebago,” said Tollard. “So now it's trying to mitigate what actually happened."

A DNR water resources management specialist told WBAY in this case an ordinance was disobeyed by applying manure within 1,000 ft. of a lake this time of year, and said that it will be addressed.

Tollard says they've been working since Wednesday. The manure has been contained within the field, now they're focusing on the manure that had already runoff.

"We're trying to flush some of the affected areas and the pumper truck is going to be pumping it up and removing it away,” said Tollard.

A couple nearby streams that lead to Lake Winnebago have been affected according to Tollard. But the plan is to continue their work as long as necessary.

"It's an ongoing process as snow is going to melt, we're going to be getting warmer temperatures this weekend so this is going to be an active site,” said Tollard. “We're going to be continuing to do monitoring to make sure there's as little runoff as possible going to the lake."

Flyers were passed along to nearby homeowners to explain the work that is being done. Tollard says they’ve also encouraged people in the area to monitor their wells to ensure their water supply is clean.

He added that the farmer and all the homeowners have been very cooperative throughout this process.

