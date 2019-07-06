Officials say toddler dies in apparent drowning in West Bend

Officials say a 2-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning in the town of West Bend.

Authorities say fire crews from Slinger, paramedics and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded about 2 p.m. Thursday after the boy was found unresponsive in Big Cedar Lake.

Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before the toddler was taken to a West Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

7/6/2019 10:24:39 AM (GMT -5:00)