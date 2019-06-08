Officials say cigarette may be cause of New London duplex fire Saturday

No one is injured after a duplex fire in New London Saturday morning.

The New London Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8:47 am on the 200 block of West Beacon Avenue.

A motorcyclist driving by saw the flames and notified both units in the duplex. Everyone was able to get out, including a dog and cat.

Firefighters rescued a rabbit in the second floor. It is expected to be okay.

The fire was called in by a motorcyclist driving by the duplex who could see flames.

Captain Don Conat said the tenants of one of the units said they normally smoke cigarettes outside and put them in a small plastic flower pot, on a wood deck. Officials say that is where the fire burned up the walls and into the attic so they suspect that may be the cause of the fire.

Authorities say the duplex sustained considerable water, fire and smoke damage. The duplex is unlivable at this time and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

