Officials identify man killed in Marinette County crash

The name of the man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon has been released by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 25-year-old Ryker Plosczynski from Wausaukee was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s office said no other information will be released right now. This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.

On Friday, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office reported to the crash and said it appeared the Wausaukee man crossed the center line while driving north on 141 near E. 26th Road in the town of Beaver and hit two southbound vehicles -- one of them head-on.

The Wausaukee man was alone in his car.

Two people were in the southbound car he hit head-on. They were trapped and had to be rescued from the wreckage. Their injuries appeared critical. One was airlifted by the Eagle III rescue helicopter.

Three people were in the other southbound vehicle. Two were hurt, but only one was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. That part of Highway 141 was closed for about 3 hours.