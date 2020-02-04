Officials concerned over poor ice conditions before sturgeon spearing

Action 2 News has been reporting on poor ice conditions on area waterways but with sturgeon spearing season kicking off this weekend public safety officials are concerned.

Tuesday morning, Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office officials were not able to get the department’s airboat out on the water for the first time since getting it almost ten years ago.

“We're very concerned this year obviously with the condition of the ice, where there is ice, even where it's thicker, it's still not great ice, there's a lot of what they all shell ice, that's chunky and slushy, sometimes there's layers of water on top of it, sometimes there's layers of snow on top of that,” said Fond Du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Sheriff Waldschmidt said conditions are inconsistent and they want you to be extra cautious if you're headed out onto the lake for sturgeon spearing.

It's a good idea to travel in a group, wear a life jacket, bring rope in case you fall in, and have a cell phone with you.

The sheriff said as more fisherman come out to kick off the start of the season, the department plans to have a dive team on standby.

“We don't want to give people a false sense of security with that either with our response times, just depending on where you are out on the lake and the conditions, it's not like we're going to be there in a matter of seconds or minutes, and a lot times that's what you have if you fall into the water,” said Sheriff Waldschmidt.

His advice is to be in contact and follow local fishing clubs tracking ice conditions daily.

