Officials: Traveler with COVID-19 went through Appleton Airport

Appleton International Airport officials say the person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Outagamie county passed through the airport on the morning of March ninth.

Airport officials say they were notified by the Outagamie County Public Health Department, and say the person who tested positive is isolated.

At this time, the Health Department has reached out to people who have been identified as having close contact with the patient.

Officials add they are increasing the cleaning of the entire airport, with a focus on touch points such as check-in kiosks, counters, handrails and door handles.

The time of the flight, as well as flight airline or number, weren't released to WBAY.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service announced on Monday, March 16 that a person had tested positive in Outagamie County.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.