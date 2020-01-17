Officials: Speed and alcohol factors in Outagamie County rollover

Speed and alcohol were factors in a rollover crash in Outagamie County Friday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At 8:30 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a crash on State Highway 187 south of Kliner Rd in the Town of Bovina.

The Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Shiocton man was driving when his vehicle rolled. Photos from the scene show the vehicle hit a tree. There was extensive damage to the front of the car.

The man was airlifted to a hospital with "significant but non-life threatening injuries."

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The road is closed at the scene for investigation.