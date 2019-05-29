Official training for Fox Cities Marathon begins

Training has officially begun for runners in the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

Wednesday night the PaceSetters Running Club of the Fox Cities hosted a kickoff event for the training season.

The event in Neenah included information on practice and registration for the marathon, while keynote speaker and run coach Carrie Miller brought the runners up the speed.

"Just being motivated for a very big goal they're going to be setting. We're going to be talking about the physical training plan, the mental training that goes into it, which is just as important as the physical training," Miller said.

The PaceSetters will host training runs for the full and half marathons every Saturday morning starting at 7 until September 14. Race weekend is the weekend of September 20. CLICK HERE for the schedule and details.

