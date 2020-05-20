Officers, subject identified in fatal Oconto County shooting

Authorities have identified everyone involved in an officer-involved-shooting in Oconto County earlier this week.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, officers were called to the Suring area just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 for a report of a person with felony warrants in a home.

Officials say law enforcement was given permission to search the home, and then found the subject in possession of a firearm.

RELATED: One dead in Oconto County officer-involved shooting

The subject, identified as Jacob Bubb, 26, of Suring, died from his injuries from the officers' firearms at the scene.

The officers who fired their weapons, identified as Oconto County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Christensen and Sheriff's Sergeant Ben Schindel, have been placed on administrative duty, which officials say is the department's policy.

Neither of the officers were injured during the incident.

Authorities say Christensen has more than three years of experience at the sheriff's office and Schindel has more than four years of experience at the sheriff's office.

At this time, the investigation is being led by the DCI, and the State Patrol, as well as the State Crime Lab, are assisting.