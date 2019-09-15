Officers investigating suspicious death in Appleton

The Appleton Police are looking into a suspicious death that occurred Sunday morning on the 500 block of West Johnston Street.

At around 5:40 a.m. officers were called to a welfare check for a non responsive man. As officers arrived it was determined he had already died.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update you as we find out more information.

If anyone has an information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

