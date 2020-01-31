Officer involved death investigated in Fox Crossing

An incident involving an officer-involved death in Fox Crossing on the evening of Tuesday, January 21 is under investigation by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the DOJ, the Winnebago County SWAT team was asked to execute an outstanding arrest warrant for a person, as well as a search warrant of a home.

The home was located on the 800 block of Grove Street.

When they arrived, officials found Rory Behling, 32, inside with a firearm.

Officials say three SWAT team members then fired their weapons.

The SWAT members listed in Friday's announcement include three people, all with 10 or more years of law enforcement experience:

Justin Englund

Kyle Schoonover

Seely Moe

All three have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story, and Action 2 News will have more details as they become available.