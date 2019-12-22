Officer-involved death following high speed crash in Two Rivers

A person died Sunday morning following a high speed crash in Two Rivers.

Authorities have not released the details on when or where it happened or the names of the deputies or driver involved.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident as an officer-involved death saying law enforcement with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office were trying to stop a vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed.”

The DOJ said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

Law enforcement provided immediate medical aid to the driver but the driver died at the scene.

One Manitowoc County Sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt during the incident.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Manitowoc County District Attorney when the investigation is done.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Action 2 News will continue following this story and bring you the latest as more information is released.