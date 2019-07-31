Officer, boys among injured in chase crash in Milwaukee

A police officer and two young boys were among those injured after a suspect crashed his car following a police chase in Milwaukee.

Authorities say police began pursuing a vehicle suspected in a robbery about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle collided with another which hit a parked car that struck the boys, ages 7 and 9, who were standing on a sidewalk.

After that crash, the 34-year-old officer got out of his squad car and was hit by another squad car responding to the scene. The injured officer is hospitalized in serious condition.

The boys, a man driving the car struck by the fleeing vehicle, the 28-year-old suspect and a 30-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital. The suspect and passenger were arrested.

