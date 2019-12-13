Officer Wissink gets standing ovation at Oshkosh West basketball game

The Oshkosh West High School resource officer wounded in an attack by a student led the Oshkosh West Wildcats boys basketball team on to the court Friday night.

Video shared on Twitter shows Officer Mike Wissink, with his arm still in a sling after the December 2 stabbing, received a standing ovation as he took a seat courtside.

The Wildcats team and their opponent, the Kimberly Papermakers, and their fans in the bleachers were dressed in blue #WissinkIsAHero T-shirts -- shirts designed by a West student to oppose school violence and raise money for charities of Wissink's choice (see related story).

The Papermakers posted on Twitter, "Tonight we compete against, but are completely alongside @OshkoshWestBBB and the Oshkosh West community #FVA friends, neighbors, brothers and community, through everything. It is an honor to wear blue and white tonight. #WissinkIsAHero

As Action 2 News has reported, Wissink was stabbed by a student in his office on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 2. Wissink then shot and wounded the student, stopping the attack.

Wissink was released from the hospital this past Monday and received a police escort past Oshkosh West High School to his home (see related story).

The 16-year-old student was charged this past Wednesday with Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide in adult court and ordered held on $1 million cash bond.