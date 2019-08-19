Officer Pantaleo fired for 2014 Eric Garner death

New York City police commissioner James O’Neill has decided to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his involvement in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man, he announced during a midday news conference.

Pantaleo’s prohibited chokehold, which O’Neill said was used to keep the officer and Eric Garner from going through a window, was a“significant factor in triggering an asthma attack.”

O’Neill said that both Garner and Pantaleo made mistakes in the confrontation, saying Garner should have complied and Garner should have changed his grip once Garner had been moved from away the window.

“The street is never the place to argue the appropriateness of the arrest,” he said.

O’Neill had been deliberating whether to accept a disciplinary judge’s recommendation that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for using the banned chokehold that killed Garner.

Garner's dying words of "I can't breathe" became a flash point in a national debate over race and police use of force.

Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer didn't mean to hurt Garner.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Federal authorities announced last month they would not bring civil rights charges.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.