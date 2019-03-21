Oconto's first full-time female firefighter shares her story of courage

The Oconto Fire Department has been around for nearly 110 years, and this month the department finally welcomed their first full-time career female firefighter.

Tabbi Vande Voort puts on her firefighting gear at the Oconto Fire Department

Tabbi Vande Voort was only 10-years-old when she knew she wanted to be a firefighter. Her inspiration came from a firefighter who comforted her, while her dad was being transported to the hospital after a tree fell on him.

"One of the firefighters kept coming and checking on me to make sure I was calm and good and that just made me think, man it'd be really cool to be able to I guess help someone out in their worst time," said Vande Voort, Oconto’s first female career firefighter.

Tabbi spent time in Detroit, Michigan as a paramedic, then moved back to become a part-time firefighter EMS for the Oconto Fire Department. Even with a dream of becoming a full-time career firefighter, Tabbi had doubts.

"She was feeling like she was too small to get the job done,” said John Reed, Oconto Fire Department Chief. “I told her she can come on the line with me anytime, basically telling her I trust her with my life."

After the chief said those words to Tabbi, she realized she can make her dreams come true.

"That kind of stuck with me,” said Tabbi Vande Voort. “It’s saying, ‘wow this guy that doesn't know me that well would put me on his line to go into a fire,’ so it kind of gave me the courage to finish the class."

Measuring 5'5 tall with a small figure, Tabbi has not let her size stop her from doing the task at hand, and the Chief agrees.

"She can handle any task,” said Reed. “Any task she's been given she can handle and she does well at it."

"Clothes alone weigh 75-pounds with an air pack and fire gear and stuff,” said Tabbi Vande Voort. “So it's a lot of weight but somehow you miraculously find enough energy to do it, especially if someone's house is on fire.”

On March 12 Vande Voort received her badges during the department's pinning ceremony, her adopted sons doing the honors.

"I hope to lead a good example and make a pathway so other females can come out of the community and join the Oconto Fire Department," said Tabbi Vande Voort.

"I'm very pleased that she's joined the department and that Oconto has their first career female firefighter, great things are going to come because of this, because of her being part of our team," Reed said.

