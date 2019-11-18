Oconto woman killed in crash on Highway 22

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in Oconto County.

The sheriff's office reported Monday that it responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 22 at Logtown Road, in the town of Oconto, just after 11 o'clock Friday night.

Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old man from Lena was towing a skidsteer on a trailer. While negotiating a corner, the pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car driven by a 53-year-old Oconto woman.

The woman died at the crash scene while the truck driver was taken to a hospital for his injuries. We don't know his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.