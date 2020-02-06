Oconto schools closed Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 due to illness

The Oconto Unified School District will be closed Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 due to "increased illness among students, faculty, and staff."

The district released the following statement on its Facebook page:

"We understand that while closing school can be difficult for families, we hope that students and staff will use this time to rest, recover, and return to school healthy on Tuesday, February 11th.

Our custodial staff will continue their efforts to clean and disinfect common areas to help slow the spread of illness.

All High School extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled on Friday, Saturday, and Monday."



