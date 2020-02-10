Oconto meetings prepare public for spring flooding

Two public meetings in the City of Oconto on Monday get people ready for spring flooding.

The meetings discuss what people can do to protect property and what steps the City of Oconto is taking to address flooding.

There's plenty of snow on the ground, so city officials say it's not about "if" but "when" flooding will happen.

In late December, ice jams on the Oconto River caused flooding in homes and left roads underwater.

Flooding is not new in the City of Oconto.

"We're always prepared for spring flooding. We've dealt with spring flooding forever," said Jeremy Wusterbarth, superintendent of public works and utilities.

However, it does catch people by surprise when that spring flooding hits on December 30.

"It was an event that we really didn't prepared for, and it came on us real quickly," said Wusterbarth.

More than one month later, dozens of people gather in the Oconto City Hall Council Chambers as they look ahead to the next round of flooding.

"It's been very bad. Everything we have has been destroyed. Our home has been ok so far," said Thomas Fulton, a homeowner on N. Bayshore Road in Oconto.

That road has been one of the hardest hit by recent flooding.

"The City has just gone well-beyond as far as doing what they can," said Fulton. "It is clear to all of us that they can only do so much as far as nature, and we're going to get what we're going to get."

Wusterbarth and other city officials share tips with homeowners about evacuation, flood insurance, waterproofing, and shoreline protection; however, when asked what is top priority, he answers, "I think sandbagging is number one."

Oconto County is currently borrowing a sandbag making machine from Brown County, and Shawano County has also offered to lend one as well. The goal is to pre-make as many sandbags as their heated facilities can store for people impacted by flooding.

The cost per sandbag is expected to be finalized in coming days, but Wusterbarth estimates people will pay anywhere from 18-cents to 35-cents each.

"Brown County is going to deal with their own flooding in the spring," said Wusterbarth. "We wanted to take advantage of those resources now rather than wait for the flooding and then all of the sudden we can't get those resources anymore."

"I'm going to have more sandbags," said Fulton. "I've got a couple of buildings that are very close. My home is only 25 ft. from the water."

Wusterbarth says approximately $300,000 has been spent on flooding so far this season outside of the $5.9 million budget. While city officials have applied for disaster aid, Wusterbarth says those costs could become a factor in the next budget.

People living in Oconto are asked to sign up for Code RED to get the latest notifications and updates on flooding.